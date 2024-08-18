MULLER, Patricia



Patricia Manning Muller passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on August 7, 2024 at Bishop Gadsden in Charleston, SC.



Pat was born in Plattsburgh, NY on April 19, 1928 to William James Henry Manning and Marguerite Toole Manning. Pat grew up on Beekman Street in Plattsburgh. She was an accomplished figure skater in her teens, and a featured member of the local Ice Pageant. She graduated from Plattsburgh High School and then from Connecticut College, where she received a Bachelor's degree in child psychology in 1949. She later attended the Katherine Gibbs School and worked in Boston for Harvard University and for the American Express Travel Company. Pat's employment at American Express spawned a lifelong interest in travel, and she traveled to Europe often aboard the various ocean liners of the day. As a young woman she was an intrepid traveler, at one point venturing alone on a trip to Morocco in the early 1950s.



Pat moved eventually to New York City, where she met her future husband, Eugene Lee Muller, through a mutual acquaintance at the Lake Placid Club. They were married in Plattsburgh and lived for several years in the Upper East Side of Manhattan before moving to Greenwich, CT to raise their family of 5 boys. In 1966 Pat and Lee bought a lot in Quogue, NY and built a home there, where they spent many wonderful summers with their family. She was a member of the Quogue Field Club, the Shinnecock Yacht Club, and the Quogue Beach Club.



Pat was predeceased by her husband, Lee, to whom she was married for 55 years; her sister, Joan Manning Fitzpatrick; her brother-in-law, James Anthony (Jim) Fitzpatrick; and her sister-in-law, Nancy Fitzpatrick Manning. She is survived by her brother, Lt. Col. William J.H. (Bill) Manning, Jr. of Plattsburgh; and her children: William Manning (Bill) Muller and his wife Tish of Atlanta, GA; Christopher Lee (Chris) Muller and his wife Christy of Farmington, CT; Douglas Manning (Doug) Muller and his wife Mary of Charleston, SC; Peter Manning (Pete) Muller and his wife Tracy of Winter Park, FL; and Courtney Lee (Cory) Muller and his wife Henrietta of Atlanta, GA, together with ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Benjamin Manning Muller, his wife, Morgan; their daughter, Margaret Frances (Macy) Muller and their son Benjamin Manning (Manning) Muller, Jr.; Courtney Manning Muller, Christopher Graham (Graham) Muller, Sarah Catherine Muller, Elizabeth Manning Muller, Thomas McBride Muller, Mary Frances Manning (Frankie) Muller, Abigail Manning (Abby) Muller, Sarah VanVoorhis Manning (Van) Muller, and Gray Manning Muller. Pat was happiest around her family, which included her many Fitzpatrick and Manning nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.



The family is also deeply indebted to her many caregivers at Myers Hall, Arcadia Close and the Christie Rehab Facility at Bishop Gadsden.



The family is in the process of scheduling a memorial service later this Fall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bishop Gadsden Employee Appreciation Fund or the Bishop Gadsden Charitable Fund; or to the Quogue Library.



