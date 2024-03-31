Obituaries

Morrow, Frances

2 hours ago

MORROW, Frances

Frances Morrow, age 97, passed away March 24, 2024. Frances Parker Morrow was born May 5, 1926, in Elwood, Indiana. Her parents were Ruby Hoeffer Parker and Stanley Parker. She graduated from Elwood high school in 1944. She attended Butler University. Frances was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She began her career in broadcasting at WFMU, Crawfordsville, Indiana. She later became a staff writer at WFBN-TV, Indianapolis. She was a member of AFTRA, the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

Frances married Dr. Robert Morrow in 1951. He practiced family medicine in Bedford, Indiana. They raised their three children there, Anne, William, and Jack. Frances was active at the community level. She also enjoyed golf, skiing, and folk dancing. She was preceded in death by her son, Jack, in 1977; her son, William, in 2020; and her husband in 1984. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Linda Staurowsky; and her brother, Jack Parker. Left to mourn her passing is her daughter, Anne Garrison. She also leaves behind grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and cherished nieces and nephews. Donations in memory of Frances Morrow may be made to the Lawrence County Community Foundation or Georgia Public Broadcast.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Another big Atlanta employer wants workers in the office 5 days a week

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

TikTok food critic Keith Lee to give Atlanta restaurants another try

Credit: AP

Braves dominate Phillies to clinch first series of the season

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

What bills from Georgia’s 2024 session will Kemp sign into law?

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

What bills from Georgia’s 2024 session will Kemp sign into law?

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Suspect on the run after fatal shooting inside Fayetteville Walmart
The Latest

Credit: File

Webb, Geraldine
Chapman, Don
2h ago
Schwartz, Carl
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Here’s how the Braves emptied Citizens Bank Park as they blew out Phillies
Are you ready for spring break, metro Atlanta?
Here are the best moments from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’