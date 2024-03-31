MORROW, Frances



Frances Morrow, age 97, passed away March 24, 2024. Frances Parker Morrow was born May 5, 1926, in Elwood, Indiana. Her parents were Ruby Hoeffer Parker and Stanley Parker. She graduated from Elwood high school in 1944. She attended Butler University. Frances was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She began her career in broadcasting at WFMU, Crawfordsville, Indiana. She later became a staff writer at WFBN-TV, Indianapolis. She was a member of AFTRA, the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.



Frances married Dr. Robert Morrow in 1951. He practiced family medicine in Bedford, Indiana. They raised their three children there, Anne, William, and Jack. Frances was active at the community level. She also enjoyed golf, skiing, and folk dancing. She was preceded in death by her son, Jack, in 1977; her son, William, in 2020; and her husband in 1984. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Linda Staurowsky; and her brother, Jack Parker. Left to mourn her passing is her daughter, Anne Garrison. She also leaves behind grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and cherished nieces and nephews. Donations in memory of Frances Morrow may be made to the Lawrence County Community Foundation or Georgia Public Broadcast.



