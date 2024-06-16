Obituaries

Morley, Harold

1 hour ago

MORLEY, Harold Richard

Harold Richard Morley was born in Kingsport, TN, on June 28, 1948. He was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma Cancer in 2019, and after a five year battle with the disease, Rick passed away at home in Atlanta on May 4, 2024. He is survived by his wife, Karen Taylor Morley; children, Phillip Morley (Miranda), Mark Morley, Matt Morley; sister, Lisa Morley Thomas (Ricky); nephew, Morgan Thomas; and grandson, Henry Morley. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at H.M. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, 4550 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA.




Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel

4550 Peachtree Road Ne

Atlanta, GA

30319

https://www.hmpattersonoglethorpe.com/

