MORLEY, Harold Richard



Harold Richard Morley was born in Kingsport, TN, on June 28, 1948. He was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma Cancer in 2019, and after a five year battle with the disease, Rick passed away at home in Atlanta on May 4, 2024. He is survived by his wife, Karen Taylor Morley; children, Phillip Morley (Miranda), Mark Morley, Matt Morley; sister, Lisa Morley Thomas (Ricky); nephew, Morgan Thomas; and grandson, Henry Morley. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at H.M. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, 4550 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com