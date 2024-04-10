MORGAN, Douglas Ross



Early on Sunday, April 7, 2024, Douglas Ross Morgan, a beloved uncle passed away peacefully in his home.. He was born on October 22, 1929. He was 94 years young. Douglas graduated from Tucker High School in 1948 and served in the United States Navy from 1948 until he was honorably discharged in 1957. He was an Aviation Ordanceman - Second Class. Douglas became a Shriner in 1957 once he left the Navy and served as a deacon at Valley Brook Baptist Church from 1986-1988. He worked for the telephone company from 1957 until retirement.



He joins his beloved wife, Helen Wellmaker Morgan, who passed away in August 2020. They were married 49 years. Also, Douglas joins his only son, Harold Alexander Morgan "Hal", who passed away in April 2017. He leaves behind many nephews and nieces and his special "fur-person" Beau. The service to celebrate the life of Douglas Morgan will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2024, 11:00 AM at Tom M. Wages Funeral Home, 3705 Highway 78 W, Snellville. He will then be laid to rest beside his beloved "Honey" at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2024 from 9:00-11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a memorial donation to the Yaarab Temple, 400 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA, 30308 in memory of Douglas Ross Morgan. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039, (770-979-3200), has been entrusted with the arrangements.



