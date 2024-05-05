Obituaries

Mogan, Peter

1 hour ago

MOGAN, Peter James

Peter James Mogan, 57, of Decatur, Georgia, passed away at home on January 27, 2024.

Pete was born on November 9, 1966 to Joseph Mogan and Jeanne Mogan. He graduated from Southwest Dekalb High School in Decatur, Georgia, and studied Business Management at Georgia State University, where he graduated in 1988. He worked as a mechanic for over 30 years in the Athens and Atlanta areas.

Pete was best known for his love for cars, motorcycles, and his sons. His passion for fixing, restoring, and driving cars and motorcycles survives in his sons. He also enjoyed barbecuing, gardening, and hunting. He was a devoted father and a kind and generous man.

Pete is survived by his parents, Joe and Jeanne Mogan; brother, Paul (Barbara) Mogan; and beloved sons, Jonathan (Katelyn) Mogan and Andrew Mogan.

Services will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on May 11, 2024 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The American Diabetes Association.




