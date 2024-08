In Loving Memory of Ellarene Merritt



August 9, 1937 -



August 25, 2006



She walks with us down quiet paths,



And speaks in wind and rain,



For the magic power of memory,



Gives her back to us again.



No longer in our life to share,





But in our hearts' she's always there.Remembering her with love, husband, Early Merritt, daughter, Yolanda C. Walker, and granddaughter, Asshaunte "Pooh Bear" Walker

