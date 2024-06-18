MELTON, Judith Ann



Judith Ann Melton, age 72, of Marietta, passed away June 15, 2024. Judy was born to Donald Duane Clark and Capitola Marie Clark (neé Brubaker) in Decatur, Indiana.



As the daughter of a Methodist minister, Judy's family moved every two or three years, so she lived in many different cities in Indiana. She graduated from Mississinewa High School in Gas City, Indiana. Her senior year she served as class treasurer. She then attended Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana where she received her bachelor's degree in education in 1976.



She accepted a teaching position in Cobb County Public Schools at Floyd Middle School in Mableton, Georgia beginning January 1977. While teaching she met and in 1978 married fellow teacher Tony.



Judy continued teaching at Floyd until 1983, when she became a fulltime Mom. She was active in her sons' schools, Captain and Co-Captain of ALTA tennis, Boy Scout parent, Marietta High School Band Boosters 12th Grade Sponsor (1998-2000). She served as Co-President Marietta Middle School PTA (1994-96); Co-President Marietta City PTA Council (1996-97); Co-President Marietta High School PTSA (1997-1999). The PTA Council was selected as best small council in the state by the Georgia State PTA the year of her co-presidency.



She served as a member of the Design Team for the current Marietta High School (1997-2001); Co-Chaired her Homeowners Association; assisted in political campaigns and assumed various responsibilities at her church.



She received the Marietta City Schools Superintendent's Award 1996-1997 and was nominated as Teacher of the Year at both Floyd Middle School and Dodgen Middle School where she resumed her teaching career in the early 2000's until her retirement in 2013.



In the interim between teaching positions, Judy began a home cake business. She loved assisting new brides in planning and selecting the cake for their special day. Her goal was to have a $1,000 cake, which she accomplished and then closed her cake business. Her last two cakes were for her sons' weddings.



Judy loved to travel and was blessed to have traveled with her husband to 32 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Her favorite city was Paris where she kissed the Eiffel Tower. Her love of nature spurred them to visit multiple National Parks out west, including Yellowstone, Mt. Rushmore and a helicopter flight over the Grand Canyon. She collected ornaments and art from every destination for the family Christmas tree and her home.



An avid music lover, Judy enjoyed music from Bach to ELO, Andre Bocelli to KISS, Dolly Parton to Jimmy Buffet, and Yanni to Mannheim Steamroller. She enjoyed live performances, with a special appreciation for instrumental piano pieces.



She loved her dachshund, Max; but the true apple of her eye was her grandchildren, and spending time with them was precious to her.



She was preceded in death by her father and stepmother, Donald and Doris Clark; and mother and stepfather, Capitola and Ralph Barrett.



Judy is survived by her husband of almost 46 years, Tony Luke Melton; sons, Nicholas Benjamin "Ben" Melton (wife, Chelsea, and grandchildren, Josephine, 4, and Henry, 2) of Charlotte, NC; and Adam Luke Melton (wife, Kelly) of Savannah, GA; sister and brother, Shirley Clark and Leslie Clark, both of Mobile, AL; and many beloved extended family and friends.



A funeral service honoring Judy's life will be held Thursday, June 20, 2:00 PM, at Davis-Struempf Chapel with Ken Minor officiating. Judy will be interred in the family plot at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 19, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home.



