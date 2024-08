MEDFORD (Power), Betty Anne



Betty Power Medford, 92, of Johns Creek, GA, died on August 18, 2024. She and her late husband operated Flowerland Florist in Buckhead, and were active members of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Wesley Medford, Jr. (Gina); and her two granddaughters, Erin and Megan. To honor her memory, send someone a bouquet of flowers, or a donation can be made to Parkway Baptist Church.



