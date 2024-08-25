MCELHANNON, Martha



Martha Jane (Shepherd) McElhannon, formerly of East Point and Palmetto, died on Sunday, August 18, 2024, in Lawrenceville. She was 95.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 ½ years, John C. McElhannon. She is survived by daughters, Beth Quick (Darrin) of Flowery Branch and Becky Wolf of Newnan; grandchildren, Jacob (Beverly), Calvin, Elaina, and Isaac; sister, JoAnn Nash; and many nieces and nephews.



Martha was born on May 10, 1929, in Atlanta. In 1946, she began her studies at The University of Georgia, pursuing journalism. While there, she met her future husband, John, who had returned home from deployment in the Pacific during World War II. The two married in October 1950 following her graduation from UGA.



Martha's career is what her husband affectionately described as a "professional volunteer."



Her volunteer work spanned numerous organizations: serving the cities where she lived; Tallulah Falls School; Christian City, where she remains trustee emeritus; Southwest Christian Care; Georgia Federation of Republican Women; and the General Federation of Women's Clubs, where she served as Georgia state president and held many other local, state, and national positions. Serving others was the most important mission of Martha's life, and she approached each volunteer opportunity with enthusiasm and compassion.



Known for her warm smile and quick wit, Martha ensured everyone felt welcomed and valued. She was an avid reader and musician and instilled a love of learning and music in her family.



A celebration of her life will be held at Southwest Christian Church in Newnan on September 7 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Southwest Christian Care in Martha's memory.



