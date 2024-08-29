McDonald, Barbara

MCDONALD (Von Dwinglo), Barbara Helen



Barbara Helen McDonald (nee Von Dwinglo) was born in Brooklyn, NY, and raised in Newark, NJ. She was the daughter of Helen and Harry Elegy of Hazlet, NJ, and was the niece and surrogate daughter of Thomas and Julia Corrigan of Toms River, NJ. Barbara attended Barringer HS and studied Business at Monmouth College. She worked as a national sales accountant for the Ballantine Beer Corporation. Barbara was a dedicated convert to Catholicism. In 1963, she married the love of her life, First Lieutenant Pat McDonald, USAF Navigator, assigned to McGuire AFB, NJ. Together, they embarked on a career that spanned the next 23 years, serving Air Force active duty needs as an aircrew member and staff officer. While Pat served his year- long flying tour in Vietnam, Barbara efficiently and independently managed the "HOMEFRONT" by raising their three children, Joe, Kathy and Michele. She repeated her independent mastery of stable family life during Pat's many overseas deployments. She was the consummate mother and leader of the family and, when not tending to her own, she volunteered to assist other Air Force dependents with the challenges of life. While stationed at Maxwell AFB, AL, she volunteered to assist Catholic Social Services to care for seven newborn foster care children over a five-year period until they could be legally adopted. After Pat's retirement from the Air Force, Barbara excelled as a surrogate mother to many of the AFJROTC cadets at Shiloh HS. She helped some achieve their career ambitions in the US armed forces. The cadets affectionately addressed her as "Mrs. Colonel!" Barbara also helped raise three grandchildren, Erin, Kaitlin and Matthew, and two great-grandchildren, Dawson and Lainey Jo. During her lifetime, she always extended her helping hand to those in need with a captivating smile, and dedicated and caring assistance. We will sorely miss her charm and her love of life! Barbara is survived by her heartbroken husband of 61 years, Pat. She was the proud mother of Joe(S) and Kelley McDonald of Marietta, GA, Kathy(D) and Scott Krueger of Covington GA, and Michele(D) McDonald of Quemado, NM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Anna's Knights of Columbus Council 14425, "Marian Grotto Project", 1401 Alcovy Street, Monroe GA 30655. Immaculate Mary and Saint Bernadette were Barbara's patrons.



A funeral service for Barbara will be held Friday, August 30, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at St. Anna's Catholic Church, 1401 Alcovy Street, Monroe, GA 30655. A reception will occur immediately following the service. The interment will be held at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, 3700 Stone Mountain Highway, Snellville, GA 30039, following the reception at the church.



