McCullough, Carole

MCCULLOUGH (Barclay), Carole Joan



Carole McCullough, of Lilburn, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2024. She was born in Minneapolis, MN, on December 7, 1932. She spent her first 20 years of life there until she met her future husband at a dance. He was in the Army and stationed there. They married and moved back to his hometown of Atlanta, where she resided for the next 71 years. She worked as an accountant for GE Capital for 32 years before retiring. In her retirement she was very active in several church groups, travel clubs, along with pursuing other personal interests. She was avid sports fan. She was especially enthusiastic about Braves baseball, UGA football and golf. She is survived by her two sons, Steven (Sandi) McCullough of Vonore, TN, and William McCullough of Lilburn; granddaughter, Kelly (Brent) Thompson of Knoxville, TN; great-grandchildren, Bennett and Lane of Knoxville; and caregivers, Gloria and Beverly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest; her parents, Earl and Sue Barclay of Austin, MN; her sisters, Sylvia Delton and Dorothea Killen; and her brother, Earl Barclay Jr. She was a strong and peaceful woman, who loved God, her family and friends. She lived a quiet yet fruitful life and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at her beloved Cathedral of St. Phillip at a later date.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com