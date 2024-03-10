Mayes, Diane

MAYES (Neely), Diane



Diane Neely Mayes, 89, passed away February 9, 2024, after a lengthy illness. Born in Atlanta on May 26, 1934, she was the daughter of Amos and Nina Neely. Diane was predeceased by her husband, Edwin Thom Mayes; and daughter, Lynn Mayes Fitzgerald. She is survived by her cherished daughter, Lisa Mayes Lark; granddaughter, Jessica Fitzgerald Clark (Adam); and great-granddaughters, Isabella, Sophia and Amelia. She is also survived by her beloved twin sister, Annette Neely King; nephews, Timothy (Cathy) and Stephen (Susan) McElhannon; and son-in-law, Mike Fitzgerald.



After living and working in Atlanta for many years, Diane and Thom moved to Demorest, Georgia. They spent the rest of their lives there in a historic home that was originally built in 1895 as a church. With an innate sense of style and a keen eye for decorating and design, Diane assisted Thom in his architectural firm. Together they raised two loving daughters whom they adored. Diane was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Clarkesville, where she served until ill health prevented her from participating. Diane was loved and admired by her family and many friends. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Jack Gale, Diane's friend and neighbor who was so dear to her, especially during her illness.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



