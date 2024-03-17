Obituaries

Maughon, Jane Moncus

1 hour ago

MONCUS MAUGHON, Jane

Jane Moncus Maughon passed away at the age of 76 after a long battle with cancer. Her faith was strong and she is at peace in her soul.

Jane grew up in Gadsden, Alabama. She was a generous and loving person. Jane was valedictorian of the 1965 Class of Gadsden High School and continued her passion for learning throughout her life. She attended Auburn and Mercer Universities. She worked her entire career as a pharmacist at DeKalb Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Cook; parents Randal and Hazel Moncus; and two brothers, Jack and Jerry.

She is survived by the family of Donald Cook, by cousins of her parents' families, and by many special friends.

Her presence will be missed and her memory will be treasured by all who knew her. A service will be held at a later date to be determined.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

INVESTIGATION
On answering requests for records by email, some Georgia counties fall short17h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Savannah celebrates 200th anniversary of St. Patrick’s Day Parade with green galore
10h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

St. Patrick’s Parade tradition delights Atlantans
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb leaders plan to evaluate school boundaries, attendance zones
20h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb leaders plan to evaluate school boundaries, attendance zones
20h ago

Credit: AP

Nathan Wade resigns, allowing Fulton DA Fani Willis to move ahead with Trump case
The Latest

Credit: File

Luck, Andrew
1h ago
Mitchem, Willie
1h ago
Rodzewicz, Paul
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Stephen Morton / AP

Savannah on parade: A guide to 200th anniversary of St. Patrick’s celebration
Stickball: Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Fani’s Choice’
20h ago