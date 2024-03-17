Maughon, Jane Moncus

MONCUS MAUGHON, Jane



Jane Moncus Maughon passed away at the age of 76 after a long battle with cancer. Her faith was strong and she is at peace in her soul.



Jane grew up in Gadsden, Alabama. She was a generous and loving person. Jane was valedictorian of the 1965 Class of Gadsden High School and continued her passion for learning throughout her life. She attended Auburn and Mercer Universities. She worked her entire career as a pharmacist at DeKalb Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Cook; parents Randal and Hazel Moncus; and two brothers, Jack and Jerry.



She is survived by the family of Donald Cook, by cousins of her parents' families, and by many special friends.



Her presence will be missed and her memory will be treasured by all who knew her. A service will be held at a later date to be determined.



