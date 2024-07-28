MASON, Russell Ford



Russell Ford Mason died July 18, 2024. He was born May 31, 1946, in Decatur, Georgia. The son of Perry and Louise Mason. Russ served in the US Army in Vietnam as an avionics technician. For 42 years he worked in the marble, granite, and other natural stone industry.



He is survived by his wife, Pat Hiott-Mason; sister, Rochelle Lee; sons, Russell Dwayne Mason and Ryan Christopher Mason; stepchildren, Neely N. Loring and Susan Marullo; grandchildren, Dylan Mason, Sydney Mason, Brooklyn Mason, John Thomas Loring, Jack Loring, and Mary Marullo.



A celebration of life is planned for the family and friends in October of this year. Date to be announced later.



