MARTIN, Barbara Eason



Born on May 16, 1936 to Ruth and Hilliard Barfield, Barbara was raised as an only child. She married the love of her life, Gene Eason at age sixteen and became a world traveler, spending time with him in Germany and then several other bases before settling back in Marietta, Georgia, her hometown, where they raised two children. She and Gene loved to dance and could often be found at a square dance or round dance on Friday and Saturday nights. Barbara worked for many years as a secretary at First Christian Church and then St. Jude's Episcopal Church. She loved to draw and paint, sang in the church choir, and visited many places in the US. She traveled as often as she could, and especially enjoyed visiting historical landmarks across the country. Widowed at 50, Barbara married Ed Martin later in life. They enjoyed seeing movies, plays, musicals, and visiting botanical gardens together before he too preceded her in death. Barbara was a lively woman full of often hidden spunk, with a great sense of humor. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be deeply missed. Barbara spent the last five years living with dementia and her family rejoices she is no longer suffering and is now living with Jesus. She is survived by her son, Gene (Hal) Eason and his wife, Cindy, of Pensacola, Florida; daughter, Julia Broughton and her husband, Rusty, of Marietta, Georgia; grandson, Corbitt Eason and his wife, Lisa, of Marietta, Georgia; granddaughter, Laurel Welch of Dothan, Alabama; grandson, Sam Broughton and his wife, Ashley, of Marietta, Georgia; and three great-grandchildren whom she adored, Wesley Eason, Connor Eason, and Skylar Broughton. Family will receive visitors on Wednesday, March 27 from 5-7 PM at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta. The funeral service will be held at First Christian Church of Marietta on Thursday, May 28 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be immediately following the funeral at Mountain View Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated or contributions may be made to First Christian Church of Marietta.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com