MARR, Charlotte L.



Charlotte L. Marr died peacefully at her home March 12, 2024. She was 94. Preceding her in death was her husband, Thomas L. Marr, Sr.; and her son, Thomas L. Marr, Jr. Survivors are daughter, Johanna C. Marr; grandchildren, Alexandra and Justin Marr; and great-grandchildren, Tasha, Brandon and Evan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Celebrating Mrs. Marr's Life, a gathering, will be announced at a later date.





View the obituary on Legacy.com