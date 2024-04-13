Obituaries

Marr, Charlotte

MARR, Charlotte L.

Charlotte L. Marr died peacefully at her home March 12, 2024. She was 94. Preceding her in death was her husband, Thomas L. Marr, Sr.; and her son, Thomas L. Marr, Jr. Survivors are daughter, Johanna C. Marr; grandchildren, Alexandra and Justin Marr; and great-grandchildren, Tasha, Brandon and Evan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Celebrating Mrs. Marr's Life, a gathering, will be announced at a later date.




