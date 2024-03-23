MANN, David R., Ph.D.



Dave passed away at the age of 79, after a valiant battle with covid complications. After receiving his Ph.D. from Rutgers University and doing a stint as a postdoctoral fellow, he pursued a long and rewarding career in academia. He spent five years as an Assistant Professor and Associate Professor of Biology at the State University of New York at Binghamton, then took a position in 1979 at the then-fledgling Morehouse School of Medicine, where he helped to teach Physiology to first-year medical students. He spent 31 years at MSM, rising through the ranks to Professor and serving for a time as Interim Chair of the Department of Physiology near the end of his career there. He had a passion for research and received multiple grants during his time, both at SUNY and MSM, resulting in numerous publications in journals and presentations at scientific meetings.



While at SUNY, he met and married his wife, Christine Stah, who was a graduate student in the Biology department at the time. They were married for 47 years and have one son, Christopher Mann.



After Dave's retirement from MSM in 2010, Dave and Chris bought a vacation cabin near Ellijay, GA, which allowed Dave to revisit the pleasures of his upbringing in rural central Pennsylvania. They spent many happy days there. A few years later, they moved their primary residence from suburban Atlanta to Marietta, where they could walk to the Square and enjoy the restaurants, farmer's market, and frequent street fairs.



Dave is survived by his wife, Christine; their son, Christopher; and Christine's sister and brother-in-law, Nadine and Ian White of Whithorn, Scotland. They will treasure his memory as will all of his many friends and colleagues. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date TBD.



