MADDREY, Mary Rosalia Drury "Rose"



Rose Maddrey passed away on May 4, 2024, after suffering from Alzheimer's for a number of years. She was born in Stanley, Kentucky, on August 14, 1938, to Margaret and Arch Drury and was the seventh of 10 children. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and four sisters. She is survived by her husband, Charles; son, Charles Gordon (Jessica) of Franklin, NC; grandchildren, Eli Nathaniel, Abeline Rose, and Emerson Mitchell; son, Gregory Hoggard (Stephanie) of Alexandria, VA; sister, Emily Winterson (Rick) of Duxbury, MA; brother, Mike Drury (Linda) of Grand Rivers, KY; 21 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.



Rose graduated from Owensboro Catholic High and attended Brescia College, Boston College, and the Boston School of Design. She lived in DC and San Franciso before returning to Owensboro, KY, where she met Charles. They married there in Trinity Episcopal Church in 1966. Shortly thereafter, she and Charles made many moves following Charles' career, including Cambridge, MA; Williamsburg, VA, where older son, Charles Gordon was born; and Rumson, NJ, where younger son, Gregory was born. In 1988, Charles took a new job that led to a move to Sandy Springs, GA, where they lived until moving in 2022 to the Lenbrook Retirement Home in Atlanta.



Most of the early part of Rose's married life was spent arranging the family moves to cities, where she initially had very few contacts while overseeing the rearing of their two sons. In Williamsburg, she started her own successful catering business, and in Atlanta, she became involved in the French antique business, eventually starting her own company, The French Connection. Rose enjoyed her numerous trips with Charles to Europe, New Zealand, Hawaii, and Caribbean cruises.



Music was an integral part of Rose's life, beginning with a voice curriculum at Brescia College. She spent over 45 years in the choirs at Bruton Parish in Williamsburg and at the Cathedral of St. Philip in Atlanta. She was an active member of the St. Veronica Guild and weekly worship services. She enjoyed the Atlanta Symphony and the musicals at Sandy Springs Theatre. As her disease progressed, she still found joy in listening to great music on her TV.



The funeral service will be held at the Cathedral of St. Philip on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 2:00 PM, with a reception at the Cathedral to follow. She will be buried in the family cemetery in Ahoskie, NC, at a later date. The family is greatly appreciative of the support of her primary care giver, Jackee Hooten.



Rose was above all else a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association alz.org/get-involved-now/donate or the Cathedral of St. Philip cathedralatl.org/community/giving/.





