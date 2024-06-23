LUMMUS, Edith Molder



December 16, 1937 -



June 20, 2024



Eleanor Edith Molder was born in Griffin, Georgia, and shortly thereafter moved to a home on Milledge Avenue near Five Points in Athens, Georgia. There she grew up with her three sisters, and in the loving care of her parents, Josh and Elizabeth Molder. Josh Molder was a career Boy Scout and took his girls on many adventures in the Georgia mountains, camping beside streams, hiking, and learning to shoot a .22 rifle. Edith attended Athens High (now Clarke Central), where she was a majorette in the marching band.



Edith enrolled at the University of Georgia, majoring in business, which was pioneering for a woman at that time. While at UGA, she joined the Phi Mu sorority, and met who would become her husband of 61 years, Franklin Edward Lummus, of Columbus, Georgia. After they both graduated from UGA, the young couple was married at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Athens and moved to Atlanta to begin their lives together.



Edith worked at Fulton National Bank until starting a family in 1962, with the arrival of the first of her two adoring sons. She concentrated on motherhood thereafter, wherein she was a huge success. During this time, she converted to Catholicism, and became an active parishioner at the Cathedral of Christ the King. Beyond her activities there, she regularly enjoyed the company of many friends, including the ladies in her Birthday Club, and her many companions at Lenbrook.



Edith is survived by her two sons, Dexter Mills Lummus (Lori) and Arthur Porter Lummus (Magner), both of Atlanta; five grandchildren, Matthew Edward Lummus (Eric), Melissa Ann Lummus Nicholson (Cody), Joanna Elizabeth Lummus, Franklin Edward Lummus, and Hadley Brennan Lummus; and one great-grandchild, Hadley Ann Lummus. Edith is also survived by her sister, Jane Molder Powell of Bainbridge, Georgia.



A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 27, at 3:00 PM at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30305. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to Purification Heritage Center, 213 Davidson Street, Crawfordville, Georgia 30631.





