Lucinda Bunnen, noted Atlanta photographer, dies at 92

Over the decades, Bunnen captured a large and diverse array of images including landscapes — mainly trees — surreal compositions, portraits, building facades and scenes from her travels. The 50 pieces in Mason Murer’s “Lucinda’s World” show featured work from Bunnen’s archives as well as several unseen pieces that were printed for this exhibit, including one of Jimmy Carter playing tennis when he was governor and a photograph of Martin Luther King Sr., known as Daddy King.

Bunnen, born in New York Jan. 14, 1930, was an esteemed photo creator, collector and philanthropist. Her collection included well-known photographers such as Ansel Adams. She was also celebrated here in a 2013 exhibition drawn from more than four decades of her giving to the High Museum of Art. Bunnen donated more than 1,000 photographs from her collection and established the museum’s first dedicated photography gallery.

“She’s really a remarkable woman in the way that she’s worn several hats and done it very gracefully,” said former High photography curator Brett Abbott. “She identifies as an artist, but she’s also been an incredibly important philanthropist, a visionary collector and a supporter of other artists’ work. She really has walked that line carefully and I think it all stems from the same passion and a love of art and a love of photography. It has played out in different ways in her life in extraordinary ways. She was not just making photographs but collecting photographs and supporting the photographers and supporting museum photography at a time when photography was not well collected or well understood within the musuem context.”

Bunnen’s affinity for photography developed during a family trip to Peru in late 1969. She was turning 40 and didn’t want to celebrate with a party, but instead made plans to usher in the next decade with a family trip to remote areas of South America.

She made a silent Super-8 movie of the trip, capturing images of natives who had never seen outsiders before. After returning home from the Peruvian adventure, she signed up for the first photography class offered at Atlanta College of Art in 1970 and quickly established herself as a highly unconventional artist.

When assigned to take photos of windows, other photography students snapped photos such as windows with red geraniums in a barn. Bunnen, meanwhile, trekked to 14th Street to snag images of a man standing in a doorway with large glass panes. She captured reflections in the windows, and she encapsulated moments of life passing by — from the bus rumbling by to the man’s reaction to the cute girl strolling in front of him.

Her teacher saw Bunnen blossoming as a unique artist, and he encouraged her to keep going — and keep doing what she was doing.

“Some people decide they will photograph abandoned buildings in New York City, and that’s what they do for two years, " Bunnen said. “But I am open-minded. I am not looking for anything in particular. I am just looking.”

Her Canon camer always within reach, Bunnen keenly observes to seize the decisive moment — like when the clouds in the sky seem to replicate the cotton balls in the fields of the Mississippi Delta on a cool fall day, or when a cow stands perfectly still in summertime in India near the banks of the Ganges River. She also creates unique artistry by adding double exposures. And her delicate, moody images of wilted waterlilies on Hatcher’s Pond in wintertime look like abstract paintings. In recent years, after cleaning out her archive and discovering a handful of slides damaged by heat and moisture from storage, she got an idea from the surreal and swirling patterns in the images created by the damage. She piled up hundreds of unwanted slides taken around the world and at home, and left them out on her deck for nature to alter. After a few weeks in the elements, the slides took on a completely new look. Water, heat, and time created rich, psychedelic patterns, leaving only small clues into the original images.

When it comes to her work, Bunnen prefers to say that she “makes a picture” instead of “takes a picture, " emphasizing the role of the artist before and after the shutter blinks.

“I find things that other people don’t see, " she said, sounding more surprised at her good fortune than boastful in a 2013 interview.

Giving is in her genes: After selling his half of Sears, Roebuck & Co., her grandfather started the Manhattan-based Norman Foundation, which continues to support economic and environmental justice causes. Her LUBO Fund, which focuses on arts giving and equal rights, is an offshoot.

“I often refer to her as a kind of patron saint of photography in Atlanta and certainly the High,” said Abbott.

She is survived by three children: Robert L Bunnen Jr. of Atlanta and Maryland, daughter Belinda Bunnen Reusch (Ken), and daughter Melissa Bunnen Jernigan (James); eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.