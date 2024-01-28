LOVE, Nora



Nora Jimmie Swann Love, age 96, died peacefully at home surrounded by her children January 23, 2024.



Jimmie was born in Henry Count, GA, October 8, 1927, to the late Howard Augustus Swann and Farrie Queen Cook.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John Mark (Buddy) Love Sr.; siblings, Zack Swann (Nina), Eloise Swann, Mary Morrison (Jake) Eugene Swann, Roy Swann and Hiram Swann (Betty).



Jimmie was a kind and loving mother and loved her family unconditionally. She is survived by her children, John Mark Love, Jr., Richard W. Love (Debbie), and Cindy Love-Dunlap (Chris); grandson, Matt Love and his daughters, Madison, Hunter and Dakota; granddaughter, Emily (David) Hale, and their children, Crow and Autumn; grandsons, Jay Love (Molly), Thomas Dunlap and Tyler Dunlap.



Jimmie graduated from McDonough High School and continued her education at Georgia Business College in Atlanta. Most of her career was spent as a legal secretary for the founding partners of the law firm Elarbee, Thompson and Trapnell, Mr. Robert Thompson and Mr. Ray Trapnell. She loved her work and retired at the age of 74.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com