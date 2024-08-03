Lietch, Jesse

LIETCH, Sr., Jesse Phillip "Flip"
Jesse Phillip 'Flip' Lietch, Sr., age 91 of Conyers, died Monday, July 29, 2024. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mae Lietch; his parents, John and Mary Nel Lietch; and his son, Jesse Phillip Lietch, Jr. (Phyllis Lietch). He is survived by his daughters, Wendy Lietch Hozik (Nick, Jr.), Cindy Lietch Forrester (Danny); son, Joseph 'Joe' M. Lietch (Pat); 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com.
