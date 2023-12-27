LENZ, Robert David



Robert David Lenz, 65, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, after a long illness.



He is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer Alexander-Sanchez of Atlanta, Georgia, and Rebecca (Becca) L. Smith of Buford, Georgia; and four grandchildren, Grayson and Willow Alexander, and Kyla and Savannah Smith. He is also survived by his father, Roger D. Lenz of Atlanta; as well as a sister and two brothers: Suzan L. Herbold, of Powder Springs, Georgia, Richard J. Lenz, of Tybee Island, Georgia, and John R. Lenz of Atlanta, Georgia. Bob has seven nieces and nephews: Clark, Brett, and Eric Davis; Claire and Laura Lenz; Jack and Ellie Lenz; and two first cousins: Steve Jones of Downsville, Louisiana, and Laura Fowler of Homer, Louisiana. He has two stepchildren, Rod Henderson, and Aly H. Taylor. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jacquelyne Clough Lenz; son-in-law, William Bradford Alexander; and wife, Paula W. Lenz, all whom he loved dearly.



His family and many friends knew him as Bob. Born April 5, 1958, in Iron Mountain, Michigan, to Roger and Jacquelyne Lenz, he moved with the family nine times, living in Wisconsin, Ohio, New York, and finally Atlanta, Georgia, where in 1976 he graduated from Chamblee High School. With high math scores, he enrolled at Georgia Tech, beginning his life-long love of the Yellow Jackets. Soon after, he started his successful career as a salesman in the appliance industry at Castleberry Furniture and Appliances in Chamblee. In 1980, he married Carol Carter, and they had two daughters, Jennifer Ann in 1982 and Rebecca Catherine in 1984, before divorcing in 1989. Bob remarried in 1990 to Dove Brown, moved to Midtown near Piedmont Park, and began working at Ferguson Appliances. In 2000, Bob and Dove divorced. He moved to Birmingham, Alabama, and started a 20-year career with AllSouth Appliances. There he met Paula Willis, and they married in 2004 on St. Lucia Island and moved to Chelsea, Alabama. In 2020, his wife died. In 2021, Bob became disabled and moved back to Atlanta to be closer to his daughters and family.



Bob sold millions of dollars' worth of appliances every year and was considered a legend in the appliance industry, where his knowledge was unmatched. He was a relentlessly hard worker and known to be the first to arrive at work and the last to leave. In his early days at AllSouth, Bob literally never left the office, living in a back room at their first store. He became their top salesperson and over time the business would grow product lines and expand to eight locations. His sales approach was different from most: After you told him what you wanted to buy, Bob would then tell you what you should buy – and for how much.



An avid reader, Bob was known for his encyclopedic mind and nearly photographic memory of numbers, which he used at work with great success and with his second major love: sports. As a volunteer, he excelled at coaching baseball. And as an athlete, he was competitive at baseball, wrestling, and swimming. However, Bob was most gifted at golf. Of all sporting events, he most loved the Masters, a tournament he went to many times and watched religiously every year. To attend his first Masters, he skipped high school classes. Not having a badge, he scaled a fence and blended into the crowds, until he was discovered and thrown out. He came back many times, but always with a badge.



While very competitive, independent, and opinionated in all things, he had a great sense of humor and never took himself too seriously, laughing hardest when he was the butt of a joke. He was generous to a fault to friends and strangers alike. He lived hard and loved life.



Bob was physically very resilient. Even in the face of his illnesses, he always remained confident, optimistic, and continued to strategize about the future. He maintained his sense of humor and rarely complained or asked for help. While tough, Bob also had a very sentimental streak, easily crying at movies and songs that moved him. He loved his Boston terriers. And he also loved cooking for others and took great pride in his culinary skills and competed in BBQ contests, where his sauce won acclaim at the "Memphis in May" event. However, he was most proud of his two daughters, Jen and Becca.



Bob's children and family are hosting a memorial "Celebration of Life" in his honor on April 13, 2024, at the Briarcliff Woods Beach Clubhouse, 1830 Morris Landers Dr., Atlanta, Georgia, at 3 PM. All are invited. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC), which provides refurbished home medical equipment and services for adults and children with disabilities. You can donate in Bob's memory online at FODAC.org or mail a check to FODAC, 4900 Lewis Rd., Tucker, GA 30083. FODAC requests putting Bob's name in the memo line so proper attribution can be made



