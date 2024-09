In Loving Memory of



Willie D. Lemon



September 6, 1924 -



September 6, 1997





Your presence we miss.Your memory we treasure.Loving you always.Forgetting you never.Reflecting on his love today and alwaysDorothy, Katheryn, Sherman, Wanda, Sandra, Dana, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com