Lee, Edward

Edward Powell Lee, 88, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2024. He was born to John Bunyon and Margaret Bornstein Lee in Forest Park, Georgia, on Saturday, March 27, 1936. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and Navel Reserves. Powell was co-owner of Bunyon-Hyponex potting soil business. Powell was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, John, Margaret, Molly, Sidney, Rachael, Ray, and Clara. He is survived by his loving wife of over 65 years, Shirley Gibby Lee; sons, Scott (Amanda) Lee, and Dana (Tami) Lee; daughter, Amy Camp; grandchildren, Rebekah, Nathaniel, Catherine, Brandon, Brett, Powell, and Anslee; and great-grandchildren, Elijah, Sarah, Caleb, John, Amelia, Lucie, Jackson, Parker, Addie, and Allie; along with many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Friday, May 3, 2024, at First Baptist Church in Peachtree City from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Joey Rodgers officiating at 12:00 PM. Powell will be laid to rest at Sherwood Memorial Park, Jonesboro, following the service. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, GA, www.mowells.com.



