LeCraw, Julian

LECRAW, Jr., Julian



May 1, 1959 - August 14, 2024



Julian followed in his father's footsteps, becoming a prominent figure in the Atlanta real estate community. When he took over the family business in 1990, he expanded Julian LeCraw and Company into a well-known presence throughout the Southeast where his buildings, like the Buckhead Grand, still paint the skyline. However, Julian's true passion was making connections with people, forging lasting friendships and alliances with investors, lenders and partners, both nationally and internationally. He was also a dedicated advocate for the local community, serving as President and Board member of the Atlanta Apartment Association. Julian's contributions, charm, and influence have left an enduring legacy that will not be forgotten.



Julian, Uncle Duke, Daddy, was the definition of "eccentric" and "one-of-a-kind." He was known for his generosity, storytelling, and ability to make people come together and laugh. Helping people through his enormous heart brought him so much joy. He was behind the 'anonymous donor' to many food banks, scholarships, and homeless initiatives. He was a master diver and could tell you anything about the ocean, freshwater or saltwater fish, and at one point, he had a nurse shark, two moray eels, and three saltwater tanks in his office. He was a founding member of the Georgia Aquarium. You could see him in the pool at all times of the year with his LeCraw & Co. cup of 'magic juice' (aka crystal lite). He loved all animals and at one point had a full parakeet aviary in the backyard, three adopted dogs, a cat, several lizards, frogs, a tortoise, and nineteen box turtles that he rescued from being run over in the road.



Anyone close to him knew he was an avid collector of curiosities, minerals, knives, and antiquities. He collected time sakes from his grandparents, Roy and Julia LeCraw. He collected Fairbanks scales and timepieces. He treasured Gandy's paintings and Roy's writing desk from his time as a missionary, and Memaw's hand-painted dish set. He cherished things of personal value, not monetary. Julian was highly involved as an Officer of Chi Phi fraternity at the University of Georgia where he was loyal to the day he died. He was known for driving around a Bulldawg-red Chevy blasting the fight song to every game he attended. Julian was also a founding member of The Georgia Aquarium. He was so happy when he had the opportunity to move to Cumming, GA, so that he could be close to his daughter Sophia, and her mother Susan.



His playful, loving, and giving spirit will never be forgotten and is carried on by his family. He is survived by his children, Sophia, Julian III, and Ashton; his ex-wife, Susan; his two sisters, Elaine and Suzanne; and his nieces and nephews.



The service followed by a reception will be held Tuesday, August 20, 11 AM at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Forsyth Humane Society at admin.hsfc@forsythpets.org.





