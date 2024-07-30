LARKIN, Stephen Noel "Steve"



Stephen Noel Larkin, 76, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on July 23, 2024, after an accident at home.



Steve was born on December 25, 1947, in Memphis, TN, the son of Gloria and Elton Larkin, Sr. Steve graduated from Christian Brothers High School and the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. He was a proud member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. On August 1, 1969, Steve married his college sweetheart, Kathie Maddux.



In 1979, Steve's career in construction management brought him and his family to Atlanta.



Fall Saturdays were spent watching the Tennessee Volunteers play football, with a gin and tonic in hand. In addition to cheering on the Vols, golf was Steve's lifelong hobby. Most recently, Steve enjoyed volunteering as an Ambassador at Bobby Jones Golf Course. Steve was a longtime member of Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church.



Steve was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He relished his role as "Chief" to his five grandchildren.



Steve will be remembered for his quiet, gentle nature, and sense of humor. He spent countless hours building LEGOs with his grandchildren, grilling on his multiple grills, working on puzzles, and hosting Pace Academy faculty parties. He thought of others first, saw the best in people, and was happiest when he was with Kathie, his children, and his grandchildren.



Steve was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Tucker (Peggy); and his sister, Helen. Survivors include his wife of fifty-five years, Kathie; his daughter, Dorothy Young (Michael); his son, John Larkin (Emily); his grandchildren, Thomas, Benjamin, and Raines Young and Ellie and John Larkin, Jr.; his brother, Elton Larkin, Jr. (Tina); and his sisters, Libba Nance (Dwain), and Jeanne Ayres (the late Billy); and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church, The Bobby Jones Golf Course Foundation, or Christian Brothers High School.



