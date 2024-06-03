LAMON, Jr., Harry V.



Harry Vincent Lamon Jr., passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Harry was born In Macon, Georgia, to Harry Vincent Lamon and Helen Hammond Bewley Lamon. Harry was a proud Eagle Scout of Troop 19 in Macon, where he attended Lanier High School and was awarded the Baker Scholarship to Davidson College.



At Davidson, Harry was a Phi Delta Theta Fraternity member and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. Following graduation, Harry served as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. In a twist of fate, Harry's lifelong love story began at the age of 8 when he met Ada Healey Morris, from Atlanta, whom he would later marry. Their bond was formed in childhood mischief as Ada playfully pushed "Buddy" into a lake, sparking a connection that would enrich 67 years of marriage. Ada's spirit of fun and adventure complemented Harry's life, creating a wonderful partnership while raising two children in Atlanta.



In 1956, Harry enrolled in Emory University School of Law, graduating with Distinction. Harry began his law career in Atlanta in 1958 with Crenshaw, Hansell, Ware & Brandon, which became Hansell & Post. In 1973, Harry co-founded the firm Henkel & Lamon PC. Harry practiced tax law for over 40 years and loved every minute. He wrote books and lectured around the country on employee benefits and tax law. Harry was a member of the State Bar of Georgia, the Bar of the District of Columbia, and the United States Supreme Court. In 1975, Harry was appointed by President Gerald Ford to represent the public on The Advisory Council on Employee Welfare and Benefit Plans, where he served until 1980. He was then appointed in 1980 as a Consultant to the Executive Office of the President (OMB) regarding retirement plans. Harry was the Founder, Trustee, and Past President of the Southern Federal Tax Institute and the Southern Benefits Conference. He was a Fellow of the American College of Tax Counsel, the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel, and the International Academy of Estate & Trust Law and served as President of the American Bar Retirement Association. Harry always aimed to expand and explore tax law, making many lasting friendships. Harry wrapped up his law practice with Troutman & Sanders and eagerly entered the Business world.



Harry valued education immensely and encouraged many law students during his 20 years as an Adjunct Professor at Emory Law School. He was challenged, inspired, and very proud of his students, some of whom became United States Congressmen, Senators, and Judges. He was honored when named a Distinguished Alumnus in 2007 from Emory Law.



Harry loved the Salvation Army. He loved their spirit, their sacrifice, and their mission. He was a life member of the Metro Atlanta Salvation Army Advisory Board. One of Harry's greatest honors was serving as the Chairman of the Salvation Army's National Advisory Board from 1991-1993. Harry valued the Salvation Army's services for many people who needed a helping hand and "Doing the Most Good." He made lasting friendships. Harry served as a Trustee Emeritus of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.



Harry was an active Cathedral of St. Philip member for over 60 years. He served on the Chapter and served as a Trustee of the Cathedral and its Endowment Fund.



Harry was a life member of the Capital City Club and was a member of the University Club and Cosmos Club of Washington D.C.



Harry enjoyed reading, traveling, and history and especially loved a good meal with friends and family at Bones. He was a dedicated fan of Henri's Bakery and loved a Varsity Chili dog and onion rings "crisp."



Harry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ada Morris Lamon. He is survived by their children, Hollis Morris Lamon and his wife, Jane of Atlanta, and Kathryn Lamon Gurley and her husband, James B. Gurley, Jr., of Keswick, VA. Grandchildren include Hollis Hunter Lamon, his wife, Annie of Glen Arm, MD, William Austin Lamon of Atlanta, Kathryn Taylor Gurley of Santa Monica, CA and James Benjamin Gurley, III, of Keswick, VA. Great-grandchildren include William Tristan Lamon, Annabell Healey Lamon, and Grace McCall Lamon of Glen Arm, MD.



A Memorial Service will be held at the Cathedral of St. Philip, Mikell Chapel, on Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 11 AM, followed by a reception in the Gould room. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cathedral Endowment Fund, 2744 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30305 or to the Salvation Army, 1000 Center Place, Norcross, Georgia 30093.





