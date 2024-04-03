Lamb, Shirley

LAMB (Werth), Shirley Anne



Shirley Anne Lamb, lovingly referred to as "Danno", "Nana", and "Grandma", was born on October 31, 1936 in Ellis, Kansas and reunited with her departed loved ones on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at the age of 87.



She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 69 years, John W. Lamb; her three children, Jack A. Lamb (spouse, Susan), James "Beau" Lamb, and Lou L. Blankenship (spouse, Jeff); her sister, Delores Midgley; numerous nieces and nephews; along with 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.



Born the youngest of six children to Albina and Albert Werth, Shirley's family settled in Arvada, CO, following the Dust Bowl in Kansas. It was there she met John Lamb in 1951, when mutual high school friends decided they would be a perfect match. After falling in love quickly, they were married upon Shirley's graduation in 1954. Shirley would have happily stayed in Arvada with her family forever, but readily joined John as his schooling and job took them from Texas, to Montana, Missouri, New Mexico, Virginia, and finally Clarkston, Georgia, where they made a home to raise their children. Eventually, John's work called for travel once more and the two adventured around the world living in Kathmandu Nepal and the island of Grenada. The pair ultimately decided Georgia was home and upon John's retirement, built a permanent residence in Lilburn, GA, where they could watch their grandchildren grow.



During their overseas travels, Shirley loved collecting rare coins and jewels while learning to negotiate with local inhabitants at the markets. Throughout her life she always was on the hunt for a good garage sale and enjoyed volunteering at the Lilburn Co-Op. Shirley thrived in her role as teller for Decatur Federal and later the office manager for Texaco Federal Credit Union. She and John enjoyed playing bridge, square dancing, and attending plays at the nearby theater. Being a 24-year survivor of stage 4 breast cancer, largely due to her shire will to survive and being one of the first to undergo an experimental treatment, Shirley was deemed her oncologist's "little miracle patient." As her life continued and her memory declined, Shirley still relished time with friends and family making sure to always host Christmas galuskies.



Her wonderful life will be celebrated at Mountain Park United Methodist Church on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 2:00 PM with reception to follow.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com