Obituaries

Kowalik, William

2 hours ago

KOWALIK, William

Joseph "Mr. Bill"

William J. Kowalik, 71, of Powder Springs, Georgia. Formerly of Syracuse, New York, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2024, at home, surrounded by his wife, Ruth; and daughter, Billie Jo. He was born in Syracuse, NY, the son of the late Stanley and Dolores Kowalik. He graduated from Henninger High School in Syracuse, NY. He worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad for over 40 years and was a volunteer firefighter in Lyncourt, NY. He was known in the community as Mr. Bill. Mr. Bill is survived by his wife of 23 years, Ruth Kowalik (Shaffett); and his children, Billie Jo (Curtis) Wilson, Clifford Frament, Amanda Kowalik, William (Stephanie) Kowalik; and two stepdaughters, Heather and Kendra Murphy; eight siblings, Stanley C. (Elizabeth) Kowalik, Jr., Deborah Kowalik, Carol Cruz, Michael (Tisha) Kowalik, RoxAnne (Michael) Casey, Steven Kowalik, Edward (Christine) Kowalik, and Tina (William) Pierce. Several in-law siblings, four granddaughters, four step-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held in Syracuse, NY, and a Celebration of Life in GA, will be held at a later date.

