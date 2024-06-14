Knapp, William

KNAPP, Dr. William "Bill"



Dr. William "Bill" Stanley Knapp, 75, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, former longtime resident of Sandy Springs, Georgia, died peacefully on June 11, 2024. Arrangements have been made by A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors for Bill to have a graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, June 22, 2024.



Bill's greatest passion and love was caring for others, particularly his family and patients. (Although, golf and traveling held nearly as close a space in his heart!) Born November 17, 1948, in Chicago to the late Dr. William Bernard Knapp, Cardiologist. Bill always knew he wanted to continue in his father's footsteps by also working with the heart. First attending Notre Dame College for his undergraduate degree, Bill continued his education at the University of Minnesota Medical School followed by an Internal Medicine Residency and Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship at Emory University. Dr. Knapp worked as a much beloved interventional cardiologist for 40 wonderful years. In that time, he served as the Chief of Cardiology, contributed to countless research, traveled to Beijing to teach, and so much more. However, his most lasting contribution was his daily dedication to his patients.



In addition to being a compassionate and devoted physician, Bill, Uncle Billy, or Grandada, was a true family man. Traveling with or being at home with his family was the light of his life. Many who read this have heard one, or ten, of his delightful tales from his journeys near and far. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jane Crosby Knapp, of 36 wonderful married years. Their children include, William (Reagan) Knapp, their two girls, Arwyn and Kaia, of New Zealand and Elizabeth (Eugene) Hsu, and their daughter, Kate, of Huntington Woods, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his father, William Bernard Knapp, and his mother, Jeanette Zarnowiecki Knapp. Bill is survived by his four siblings, Thomas (Lee Ann) Knapp, Bernadette (Bruce, d. 2006) Slovitt, Suzanne (Gregory) Besio, and Richard (Gerrilynne) Knapp and their generous families.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation.



