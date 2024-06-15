KLENBORT, Marcia



Marcia Klenbort died on February 5, 2024. Marcia spent her career working to improve education in public schools in Atlanta and across the country. She had a deep love of people, birds, music, adventure, and the Democratic Party. Marcia was predeceased by her son, Mark Mintel; and is survived by her husband, Daniel Klenbort; her children, Josh and Sarah Klenbort; and three grandchildren. They invite you to join them for a Memorial on Saturday, June 29, 2024 from 3-5 PM at the Friends Meeting House, 701 West Howard Ave., Decatur.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com