Kitchens, William

William Henry Kitchens Sr., beloved husband, father, and grandfather, and a pillar of the Atlanta legal community for many decades, passed away at the age of 76, on August 22 , 2024, from injuries sustained in an accidental fall. Born on August 3, 1948, to Henry Bradley Kitchens and Mary Willie (Bowen) Kitchens, Bill grew up in Newnan, Georgia. He majored in history at Emory University, where he was a devoted member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity, and then attended the University of Georgia School of Law, where he served as Notes Editor of the Georgia Law Review. Following graduation, he joined the law firm of Arnall Golden Gregory LLP, where he served as Managing Partner from 1996 until 2008 during his 50 years of practice at the firm. He was a nationally renowned expert in Food and Drug law and environmental law, authoring multiple textbook chapters and serving as an adjunct professor at the Emory University School of Law for over 40 years. A brilliant litigator, he served as the General Counsel of the National Frozen and Refrigerated Foods Association for over 25 years, and he was to be inducted into the Frozen Food Hall of Fame in October as testament to his immense contributions to that industry. He was a giant in the Atlanta legal scene, serving as chair of the Atlanta Legal Aid Society's annual campaign for multiple years and receiving the Randall L. Hughes Lifetime Commitment to Legal Services Award in recognition of his devotion to legal services for the indigent. In 2017, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Daily Report, the premiere Atlanta legal newspaper. He was revered as a teacher and mentor of scores of young attorneys, and he will be forever remembered for his humor, his devoted service to the community, and his boundless love for his family—a true Southern gentleman to his core. Notwithstanding his professional responsibilities, he always prioritized his children's hectic school and extracurricular activities. He served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees at The Galloway School and held various leadership roles at Boy Scout Troop 232, while shuttling between basketball practices, ballet recitals, and band concerts throughout the week. An avid fly fisherman, outdoorsman, and Braves baseball fan, his sudden loss is deeply mourned by his family and many friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Ellen Kitchens; and by his four children, Chamberlyn Marks (Calvin), Madison Kitchens (Ahra), Nathan Kitchens (Elizabeth), and Dr. William Kitchens Jr. (Marcella Ducca). He is also survived by nine grandchildren, who adored their grandpapa, James, Henry, Alden, Bennett, Charlotte, and Parker Kitchens, and Ethan, Wesley, and Jude Marks. He is also survived by his sister, Kay Newman. A celebration of his life will be held at the H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel in Sandy Springs on August 27, 2024 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Atlanta Legal Aid.





