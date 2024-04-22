Kinsler, Jan

KINSLER (Saperstein), Jan



Jan Saperstein Kinsler passed away peacefully at the age of 79, on April 19, 2024, just before Shabbat. She was predeceased by her parents, Rose and Louis Saperstein; her brother, Jay Saperstein, and Lane Kinsler. The beloved wife of Jack Kinsler, they were married for nearly 50 years, spending much of that time travelling together up and down the east coast for work. In her later years, she kept her adventures to Buford highway, always in search of the next great restaurant. An Atlanta native she graduated Druid Hills High School where she was a crack shot on the rifle team and made lifelong friends.



Jan was a devoted mother and grandmother, essentially matriculating with Julie at UGA and then becoming the unofficial sorority house mom for SDT. After becoming "Bubbe", as she was affectionately known by her grandchildren, she found a new outlet for her hyperactive affection. Traveling as far as California, and as close as carpool pickup down the street, she did whatever she could to make the lives of those she called family happier and easier.



You knew where you stood with Bubbe. She always spoke her mind, but never judged, and was always good for a laugh and a cautionary tale from her past. Known in anonymous circles as 'the OG' she spent much of her life dedicating her time and effort and love helping countless people battle addiction.



She is survived by her daughter, Julie and David Weinstein, Britt and Liz Kinsler, Laura Kinsler; and her beloved grandchildren, Noah and Annie Rose Weinstein, Kyle and Laura Burleson Kinsler, Abby Kinsler; and her nephew, Jeffrey Saperstein.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice or JF&CS Holocaust Survivor Fund Jewish Family & Career Services Inc. of Atlanta, 4549 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30338-6210 or Weinstein Hospice, 3150 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30327-2108, 404-351-8410. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com