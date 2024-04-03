KINNETT, Frank



Frank Kinnett went home to his Heavenly Father on March 23, 2024, at the age of 83. Frank was a devoted husband, father and grandfather above all, as well as a loyal friend and mentor to countless others throughout his life. He was a lifelong Atlanta resident, born on October 24, 1940, at Piedmont Hospital to Joyce Patterson Kinnett and Frank Marion Kinnett. His love of the outdoors started at an early age, spending entire summers at Athens Y Camp in Lakemont, GA.



Frank left an indelible mark on everyone he encountered and achieved countless accomplishments throughout his life. He graduated from North Fulton High School and was named the 2015 Buckhead Boy of the Year by their alumni. He earned a BA in Economics from The University of The South (Sewanee), where he found a second home. He excelled in all aspects of life at Sewanee: ODK, Blue Key, Red Ribbon Society, Who's Who American Colleges & Universities, Chairman of the Honor Council and Kappa Alpha fraternity. His most meaningful memories were under the coaching and mentoring of Coach Shirley Majors as part of the 1958 undefeated football team, Captain of the 1962 Sewanee Tigers football team, track team and later inducted into the Sewanee Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008. He continued to visit Sewanee often and was a member of the Vice Chancellor's Society and Trustee's Society.



After completing his education, he embarked on a successful 60+ year career in the insurance industry, starting at The London Agency, where he was co-owner and rose through the ranks to Chief Executive Officer, and eventually Chairman, before selling it to Crum and Forster. Shortly after marrying Judy, he worked at Lloyds of London, in partnership with The London Agency for a year, and they enjoyed many adventures across Europe. Frank also served honorably in the U.S. Naval Air Reserve from 1962 to 1968. He co-founded a mergers and acquisitions firm, Kinnett & Boyd, with his London Agency partner, David Boyd. He then became President and CEO of Sedgwick of Georgia, Managing Director of Marsh, Managing Principal of Integro Insurance Brokers and recently Managing Principal at EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, where he was still employed. In 2020, Frank was awarded The Riskies Icon Leadership Award, honoring a career of high achievement and service to the risk management and insurance industry. He also spent the last couple of decades as an Affiliate Partner with Lindsay Goldberg.



Beyond his professional endeavors, Frank was deeply committed to his community and philanthropic causes. He served on numerous boards, including The Lovett School, High Museum of Art, Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, YCEO, and other companies. He was a founding member of The Buckhead Club, co-owner of Dogwood Farms, Chair of the American Cancer Society's Celebration of Life and member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, as well as MENSA. He loved golf and acted as Walker Cup Program and Greens Committee Chairman at Peachtree Golf Club in 1988. He was a long-time member of Peachtree Golf Club, Piedmont Driving Club and Capital City Club.



Frank's truest passion was his family. He was married to the love of his life, Judy Brown, for 56 years. They shared a strong faith and dedication to one another throughout their lives. Frank was a loving, witty and generous father to Kristi and Grant, and later grandfather to four amazing grandchildren, who became the greatest joys of his later life. He was an avid golfer and snow skier, enjoyed hunting and fishing, played the guitar, and even rode a unicycle. He lit up a room with his smile and blue eyes. He never met a stranger. He leaves a powerful legacy of leadership and generosity, and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.



Frank was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, The Reverend Kenneth Kinnett. He is survived by his wife, Judy Brown Kinnett; his two children, Kristi Kinnett Roche (Geddings) and Grant MacKenzie Kinnett (Sandy); four grandchildren, Kathryn Kinnett Roche, Lauren Elizabeth Roche, Grant MacKenzie Kinnett, Jr., and Frank Mitchell Kinnett; brother-in-law, Robert G. Brown (Ruthie); sister-in-law, Candace Brown; sister-in-law, Loyd Kinnett; and several loving nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2024, at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Lovett School or Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in honor of Frank Kinnett.





