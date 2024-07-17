Killingbeck, Harret

KILLINGBECK, Harriet



Harriet Paxton Killingbeck died on Sunday, July 14, 2024 at the age of 101. She was born in Atlanta to the parents of Andrew J. Paxton and Sarah Glenn Launius Paxton. Harriet lived in Florida for many years before returning to Atlanta. While living in Florida she attended the University of Tampa Business College. While living in Atlanta she was a Civil Service employee with the Federal Reserve Bank. Mrs. Killingbeck was a member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church where she served as a volunteer teacher and was also a member of Wieuca Garden Club. In recent years she participated in various activities at Lenbrook Retirement Community. Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Killingbeck of 61 years. She is survived by daughter, Janet (Nelson) McClung; grandson, Clifford (Meagan) McClung; grandson, Frank McClung; great-grandson, Paxton McClung and many nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice. And a special thank you to mom's caregivers.





