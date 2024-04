KENNEDY, Richard G.



Richard G. Kennedy, 77 of Buford, Georgia passed away peacefully on April 16, 2024 in Atlanta due to Parkinson's Disease. He was surrounded by his loving family. Memorial services will be held at The Episcopal Parish of St. Mary and St. Martha of Bethany at 4346 Ridge Rd, Buford, GA 30519 on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 1:30 PM.



