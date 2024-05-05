KEHRBERG, Emily Early



Emily Early Kehrberg, age 59, passed away April 30, 2024, in the Virginia Mason Hospital, Seattle, Washington, with her husband by her side. Emily was born October 8, 1964. She graduated from The Westminster Schools here in Atlanta, having been an Alpha to Omega. She then graduated from The College of William and Mary, in Williamsburg, Virginia, where she was a member of Phi Mu sorority. She married her husband, Craig Kerhberg in 1994. Most of their married life they resided on Bainbridge Island, Washington.



Emily's father, Chris Early, passed away in 2004, Her grandparents were the late Dr. and Mrs. Thomas I. Bryant of Atlanta. Her grandparents were also the late Mr. and Mrs. Alfred H. Holbrook of Athens, GA. Emily's stepfather was the late Edman D. Norris. The last fifteen years of her life Emily worked for the national marketing firm, Marketforce, retiring as Senior Vice-President. She was a member of the League of Women Voters, and on the board of Bainbridge Island Land Trust. She was a longtime member of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, in Atlanta.



She is survived by her husband, Craig Kehrberg; her mother, Gloria Bryant Early Norris; and a number of cousins.



There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Emily at a later date on Bainbridge Island, WA.



