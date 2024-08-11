Kauffman, Keith

KAUFFMAN, Dr. Keith L.



Dr. Keith L. Kauffman, DC, was loved by the Atlanta community for his years of healing work, and his kind heart, and gentle spirit. His death on July 23, 2024, saddens us all, but we know he's happy to be reunited with his beloved husband, David; and his soulmate pup, Bryce. Dr. Kauffman is survived by his surprise daughter, Nicole Morse, of Orlando; his brother, Jacob Kauffman, of Orlando; sister, Barbara Rosselot, of Summerfield; as well as other dear family members and close friends, including Joe Kauffman, Julia Kauffman, Buck, Marlin, Dwight, Barbie, Leigh and more. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Zama Kauffman; and his brother, Kerry Kauffman. Celebrate his life with us on Saturday, August 24, 2024 from 2-4 PM, at Piedmont Park Double Decker Pavilion, 400 Park Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30306. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lost-n-Found Youth, https://www.lnfy.org, in memory of Dr. Keith Kauffman.



