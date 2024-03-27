Obituaries

Kasting, Leona

1 hour ago

KASTING, Leona

Leona passed peacefully at her home in Decatur, GA, surrounded by her three sons, Gregg, Chris and Kurt, on January 27, 2024. She lived a full life as a wife, mother, athlete, gardener, and expert bridge player.

She was married for 46 years to her husband, Gerald until his death in 2002. Their life together was filled with happiness and family. Leona was a star basketball player in high school, and later in life an avid golfer. She was also a devoted parishioner and hospital volunteer.

She was a woman of incredible strength and vitality from her youth during the depression years, all through her 89 years on earth.

Memorial Services will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mike Luckovich

FROM OUR PUBLISHER
On this, we agree: Protect the Okefenokee

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Hawks owner says Centennial Yards could reshape downtown Atlanta

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia Senate passes cap on property tax assessment hikes. Part 2.

Roger Goodell said NFL is ‘making progress’ on tampering investigation of Falcons

Roger Goodell said NFL is ‘making progress’ on tampering investigation of Falcons

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, whose homes were searched Monday, has a long history in Atlanta
The Latest
Chapman, Don
Martin, Barbara
1h ago
Vincent, Mark
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves: Can Mr. 40-70 Ronald Acuña Jr. do even more in 2024?
Bridges near Georgia’s ports protected from ship strikes, officials say
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town