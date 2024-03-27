KASTING, Leona



Leona passed peacefully at her home in Decatur, GA, surrounded by her three sons, Gregg, Chris and Kurt, on January 27, 2024. She lived a full life as a wife, mother, athlete, gardener, and expert bridge player.



She was married for 46 years to her husband, Gerald until his death in 2002. Their life together was filled with happiness and family. Leona was a star basketball player in high school, and later in life an avid golfer. She was also a devoted parishioner and hospital volunteer.



She was a woman of incredible strength and vitality from her youth during the depression years, all through her 89 years on earth.



Memorial Services will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband.



