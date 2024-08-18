KAPLAN, Philip Abram



Mr. Philip Abram Kaplan, of Marietta, a retired business man and philanthropist, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, August 14, from complications of Parkinson's disease. He celebrated his 89th birthday on August 13, with his family and loved ones.



Born in Baltimore, Maryland, to Elsie and Joseph Kaplan, he came to Atlanta to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he met and married the love of his life, Sally Ann Cavalier. After graduating with a Mechanical Engineering Bachelor of Science degree, he enlisted and proudly served as an officer in the United States Navy. His professional career started as an engineer, but his logical and sharp mind combined with his compassionate heart led him to the world of finance and investments, portfolio management and strategic family legacies. "When Philip Kaplan speaks, people listen," was a favorite family phrase during his employment as E.F. Hutton, Assistant Vice President.



Through the years, and several mergers, he also worked for Lehman Brothers, Citi Global and finally Morgan Stanley Wealth Management as Vice President Wealth Portfolio Manager. Helping older generations plan for their future and especially the education of their children and grandchildren became his forte, and he dedicated his final working years to helping make their dreams come true. When asked if he was going to retire as he neared 70 years old, he refused adamantly, replying, "I have too many little ladies whose husbands have passed that depend on me."



Philip Kaplan didn't retire until the age of 82. He was prominent and active in many religious and philanthropic organizations, including the Ahavath Achim Synagogue, the William Bremen Jewish Home, the Atlanta Jewish Federation, The Weber School, B'Nai B'Rith, JNF as well as The American Cancer Society. His love for helping others was witnessed every Wednesday night as he called Bingo at the Jewish Home for over 35 years. If family gatherings or vacations were being planned, there were always strict instructions to avoid including a Wednesday. He taught Sunday School at AA Synagogue, and coached basketball at the Jewish Community Center. Nothing was more important to Philip Kaplan than his family and being the role model they deserved. He embraced the Jewish religion as the framework for his daily lifestyle and guided his family by its teachings and principles, observances and traditions and love for Torah.



He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sally Cavalier Kaplan; son, Michael Robert Kaplan; and daughters, Rebecca Ellen Kaplan, and Elissa Debra Kaplan; three grandchildren, Jonathan Kaplan, Ethan Kaplan and Rachel Kaplan; and one great-grandson, Philip J. Kaplan.



The funeral will be held at Arlington Cemetery on Monday, August 19, at 2 PM, with Rabbi Lawrence Rosenthal and Rabbi Neil Sandler officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Ahavath Achim Synagogue, the William Bremen Jewish Home and JNF. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



