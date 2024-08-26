JOSPIN, Sara Ehrenreich



Sara Ehrenreich Jospin died on August 23, 2024, at her home in Habersham Woods in Savannah. She was 95 years old. She was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Lena Ehrenreich; her brother, Walter Ehrenreich; and her husband of 65 years, Samuel Jospin.



Sara was born in Savannah in 1929 and graduated from Savannah High School. She attended the University of Pennsylvania but became engaged to Sam several weeks before her junior year. She promptly dropped out of Penn, happily ending her college experience. Following their marriage in 1949, they had two children, Walter Jospin (Wendy Shoob), and Deb Jospin (Chris Gallagher). In addition to her children, she is survived by four grandchildren, Alexandra Jospin, Scott Jospin, Jonathan Dutko (Tamar), and Matthew Dutko; and a great-granddaughter, Zoe Dutko.



Until the family fortunes turned during the 1960's, Sara had never held a job. She rose to the challenge by obtaining her real estate license and going to work for her friend and neighbor, Phillip Morgan. For close to 40 years, she was a successful residential real estate agent, working with some of the top real estate firms in the city, selling houses throughout Chatham County. She was a born salesperson. She was smart, charming, witty, tenacious, and very good looking, and was able to bond with potential clients from all social and economic strata. Her real estate work gave her life structure and meaning.



Sara loved people and they loved her back. If the Oxford English Dictionary defined the phrase "Never Met a Stranger," her picture would be next to the definition. Even in her last years, she enjoyed nothing more than seeing and visiting with people, always greeting them with her warm smile even if she could not quite remember their names. She particularly adored and was devoted to her huge extended family who were descendants of Harris and Debra Rose Slotin, Jewish immigrants who came to Savannah in 1900.



Sara was a lifetime member of Hadassah and a longtime supporter of Chatham/Savannah Citizen Advocacy. She and Sam were members of Congregation Bnai Brith Jacob, Congregation Agudath Achim, the Jewish Educational Alliance, and the Savannah Golf Club.



The family thanks her devoted caregivers, Alfreda Myers, Judy Scott, and Christine Jackson, whom Sara loved and with whom she, of course, bonded. They also appreciate the support, kindness, and guidance of Hospice Savannah. The graveside funeral service will be at Bonaventure Cemetery, at 1 PM on August 26, 2024. Donations in Sara's memory can be made to Backpack Buddies/Agudath Achim Synagogue and the Harris for President Campaign.



Online viewing of Sara's Funeral Service will be via Zoom



https://us06web.zoom.us/j/5052277485?pwd=TUVSU3ZMS2FXS09IcnJJbURtZWJHUT09&omn=81342230091



Passcode: 3x7RYL



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com