JOHNSTON, Dorothy Cash

Dorothy Cash Johnston, age 94, of Grayson, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Dorothy was a member of Johns Creek Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Jack M. Johnston, Sr.; parents, Andrew Garner Cash, Sr., and Annie Lou (Sells) Cash. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Susan Williams; son, Jack M. Johnston, Jr., and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Johnston; grandchildren, Joshua Johnston, Rebecca Peterson, Stacey James; great- grandchildren, Haley Peterson, Jacelyn Johnston and Jax Hatton.

Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She was known to her family and friends as a very creative and artistic person. Her beautiful flowers were enjoyed by her neighbors every spring.

She loved to have dinner parties with her group of friends and travel companions known as The Black Eyed Peas.

She and her husband traveled extensively in the United States, Europe and Hawaii.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Capstone Hospice Care for their support and care over the past several months.

The family will have a private service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to your favorite charity. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046, 770-962-3100. Online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Tim Stewart Funeral Home

300 Simonton Rd. SW

Lawrenceville, GA

30046

https://www.stewartfh.com

