JOHNSON, Coy R.



February 3, 1928 -



January 24, 2024



Coy R. Johnson, age 95, of Cumming, GA, passed away on January 24, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Willie Johnson, children, Michael Robert Johnson, and Tina Susan Johnson.



Coy was a member of Cumming United Methodist Church. He served 18 months in the Army and was stationed in South Korea. After returning home, he completed law school at the University of Georgia. Coy was employed for 12 years by the State of Georgia, four years as an Assistant Attorney General and 8 years as the Deputy Comptroller General and Chief Deputy Insurance Commissioner. He then headed to Cumming, GA and joined his dear friend Emory Lipscomb in establishing the Lipscomb-Johnson law firm.



Coy enjoyed life on Lake Lanier and was an avid Bulldog fan!!



He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Jimmie Mayo Johnson; grandsons, Jason Hamm of Chicago, IL, and Jamie Hamm of South Carolina.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Murphy-Harpst, 740 Fletcher Street, Cedartown, GA 30307.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home.





