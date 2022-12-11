ajc logo
X

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group, dies at age 90

Obituaries
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Jim Ellis, founder of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group in metro Atlanta, died at age 90 on Friday.

The family, in an official obituary, did not state the cause of death but said he died peacefully.

James “Jim” Wesley Ellis Jr., who lived in Duluth when he passed away, founded the first Jim Ellis dealership in 1971 and with his wife, Billie, grew the automotive group to 20 dealerships in Buford, Chamblee, Kennesaw, Marietta, McDonough, Sandy Springs and South Fulton. The company said it employs more than 1,500 people.

Earlier this year, Jim Ellis Automotive Group was among the 175 best places to work in metro Atlanta, according to a survey from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and research partner Energage.

Funeral services for Ellis are scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Johns Creek Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory.

His son and CEO and president of the company, James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis, died last month at age 67. Another son, William Gregory Ellis, also preceded him in death.

Ellis, according to a biography on the automotive group’s website, was born in Atlanta and grew up on a farm. As a child, he ran a milk and paper route, worked construction and operated a concessions business in Grant Park.

By the time he had earned his degree from Georgia State University in 1957, he had worked as a prison guard and foreman and had sold insurance, IBM machines and real estate among his jobs to work his way through college. He also served two years in the U.S. Army. He was employed in the 1960s at General Motors before opening his first dealership in 1971.

While at Jim Ellis Automotive Group, he helped create the Jim and Billie Ellis Foundation, which has donated more than $50 million to local charities over the years, the obituary said.

His obituary requests that donations be made on his behalf to Atlanta Mission, Norcross Cooperative Ministries or Eagle Ranch.

He was an active member of Johns Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed, golf, tennis and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Billie Jean Sammons Ellis, daughters Karen Ellis Black and Kristi Ellis Cohron and several grandchildren.

ExploreView and sign the guestbook for Jim Ellis

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Cole Burston

Gridlock Guy: Getting the ‘too bright’ out of headlights and a question on hazards2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kemp, Warnock rise as national political stars in battleground Georgia

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett shares early thoughts on Ohio State, C.J. Stroud
19h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Attorney: Kidnap plot leader should not get life sentence
20h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Attorney: Kidnap plot leader should not get life sentence
20h ago

Credit: Mark LoMoglio

AP source: Saints fined for violating rule on faking injury
15h ago
The Latest

Hunter, Lynda
9h ago
Gibson, Gilchrist
9h ago
Dunlap, Martha
9h ago
Featured

Credit: Brendan Moran

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
15h ago
Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
9h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top