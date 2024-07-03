Jardina, Philip

JARDINA, Dr. Philip "Phil"



Philip Michael Jardina, MD, of Atlanta, GA passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on June 29, 2024, at age 90. He was born in Gainesville, GA, before moving to Southwest Atlanta with his family when he was three years old, where he attended the St. Anthony School followed by the Marist School in downtown Atlanta. He went on to Emory University for his pre-med education, and then to the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, where he earned his medical degree. While in Augusta he also met the love of his life, Angela, with whom he would spend the next 64 years.



After achieving board certification in internal medicine in Boston, MA, he and Angela returned back to Georgia, two children in tow and one on the way, where he would practice for 32 years on Church Street in Decatur. He was a caring and skilled physician, spending time with his many patients and rounding on them personally in the hospital. His patients adored him. Phil was a stalwart of the civic community, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a member and served a term as President of the Decatur Rotary Club.



Phil was a devoted husband and father of six children. He was always present in their lives, from coaching baseball, to attending music recitals, to countless birthday celebrations and religious sacraments. He was an avid golfer and always enjoyed teeing it up with any three of his children to fill out a foursome. He was a skilled Bridge player, studying the finer points over his many years playing and achieving Life Master Status, a level few players are able to achieve. He was also an accomplished pianist and loved attending the Atlanta symphony orchestra performances.



Phil was a devout Catholic, always impressing on his family the importance of their faith and placing God first. He led by example, practicing his faith every day of the week, not just on Sundays. Even outside of his medical practice, he dedicated his life to serving his neighbor: Serving soup in downtown Atlanta to the poor; working at the St. Vincent de Paul Society to bring financial support to the needy; doing free tax returns for the elderly – even very recently; and many other charitable endeavors. He truly loved his neighbor as himself.



Phil is survived by his wife, Angela; his children, Mary Morrison (Jamie), Mike (Paige), Paul (Lisa), Matt (Amy), Larry (Kimberley); and his daughter-in-law, Joanna; as well as 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his parents, James Joseph, Sr., and Ann Jardina; his brother, Jimmy; and his son, Mark.



A Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2024 from 4 PM to 7 PM, with a Rosary at 6:30 PM: H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30319. The Catholic Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, July 6, 2024 at 11 AM, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Interment will be held at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the IHM St. Vincent de Paul Society, 2855 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30329, or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cancer Home, 760 Pollard Boulevard SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315.



The Funeral Mass will be live streamed via the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church website.





