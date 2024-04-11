Obituaries

Isabel, Joseph

1 hour ago

ISABEL, Joseph Calvin "Joe"

March 17, 1938 – March 23, 2024

He received his education at Melrose High School. He received several scholarships but elected to attend Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi. He also attended Lemoyne College and Memphis State University as well.

He was a member of Collins Chapel Church, where the Isabel family were founding members.

He was a career federal employee with the General Services Administration. Retiring with the title of Regional Deputy Director for Real Property Management and Safety, and had over 35 years of government service.

He is survived by his son, Anthony Isabel; and two sisters, Cora and Marilyn.

A Memorial will be held at Collins Chapel Church in Memphis, Tennessee on May 11, 2024, at 1 PM, in his honor.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

UPDATE
Nearly 60,000 without power in metro Atlanta due to storms1h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Trump caught up in national abortion debate as he arrives in Atlanta

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia joins GOP states’ lawsuit over Biden’s college debt relief plan

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia ranked as most at risk from Wall Street investment in housing

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia ranked as most at risk from Wall Street investment in housing

Credit: U.S. Department of the Interior

Sen. Ossoff urges officials to deny permits for mine near Okefenokee
The Latest
Koch, Christopher
Hoover, Thomas
1h ago
Martin, Lisa
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
Across the US, awe unites during the darkness of a total solar eclipse
‘Skip it!’ A fun early-week Masters tradition remains alive and well