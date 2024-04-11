ISABEL, Joseph Calvin "Joe"



March 17, 1938 – March 23, 2024



He received his education at Melrose High School. He received several scholarships but elected to attend Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi. He also attended Lemoyne College and Memphis State University as well.



He was a member of Collins Chapel Church, where the Isabel family were founding members.



He was a career federal employee with the General Services Administration. Retiring with the title of Regional Deputy Director for Real Property Management and Safety, and had over 35 years of government service.



He is survived by his son, Anthony Isabel; and two sisters, Cora and Marilyn.



A Memorial will be held at Collins Chapel Church in Memphis, Tennessee on May 11, 2024, at 1 PM, in his honor.



