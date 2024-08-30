Irminger, Frances

IRMINGER (Allen),



Frances Jayne



Frances Jayne Allen Irminger, 88, of Atlanta, Georgia, died July 30, 2024.



Jayne was born April 20, 1936, in Lithonia, Georgia, to the now late Mary Frances Gober Allen Compton and Charles H. Allen. A 1954 graduate of Lithonia High School, her love for education led her to West Georgia College where she pursued a degree in Teaching. She began her career at Gresham Park Elementary in Decatur and later worked at the United Methodist Children's Home of North Georgia Conference, also in Decatur. It was there she devoted 36 years of her life educating and advocating for children, retiring as the organization's Assistant Director. Additionally, she was a lifelong member of Lithonia First United Methodist Church. Her contributions and impact in the community will long be remembered.



Jayne was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald K. "Jerry" Irminger; parents; brother, Dr. William D. Allen; sister, Mary Charles Allen Cleere; and niece, Sabrina Allen Tatum.



Survivors include her stepsister, Kaye Compton; stepbrother, Bill Compton; sister-in-law, Christina Allen; nephew, John Charles Allen (Akasha); niece, Kimberly Allen Perea Smith (Victor); several great-nieces and great-grandnieces.



A private memorial graveside service at Lithonia City Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Jayne's memory to Lithonia First United Methodist Church, PO Box 6, Lithonia, GA 30058.



Arrangements by Henry Funeral Home, Lithonia, GA, 770-482-4411, henryfuneral.com.



