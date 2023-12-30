HYSER, Beth Joann



Honoring the Life of Beth Joann Hyser: A Legacy of Faith and Love.



January 3, 1948 -



December 22, 2023



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Beth Joann Hyser, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. After many years of a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's, Beth made her heavenly debut on December 22, 2023.



Beth was born on January 3, 1948, to John and Shirley Williams in Elkhart, Indiana. The family later moved to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where she grew up alongside her four siblings: brothers - Jeff, Tim, Dan, and sister - Terry. As a young child, Beth was full of energy and wonder and had a contagious sense of adventure. Early on she began to hone her passions for art, music, and nature. While she found joy in so many parts of these passions some of her favorites were photography, watercolors, the Catholic choir, the North Carolina mountains, and Pawley's Island, South Carolina.



Beth married the love of her life, her high school sweetheart, Richard Hyser on April 12, 1968, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Wilmot, Wisconsin. Soon thereafter, the couple started their family in Illinois. They moved to Roswell, Georgia, in 1977, with their three small boys, Michael, Stephen, and Thomas. They quickly fell in with an incredible group of friends in the Martin's Landing neighborhood. The friendships made there have lasted more than a lifetime.



While raising her three boys, Beth also earned her degree in Art Education as a graduate of Kennesaw State University. She dedicated 20 years of her life to inspiring countless students, first as an art teacher at Lassiter High School and later at Holy Redeemer Catholic School. Her passion for art extended beyond the classroom, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of thousands.



Beth was also a devoted member of the Catholic church. She attended Saint Andrew's for many years and later Saint Brigid. Her faith was a guiding light in her life. For many, many years, she lent her beautiful voice to the church choir, uplifting the congregation with her melodic tones. Her commitment to her faith and to her church community reflected her deep-rooted values and her desire to contribute to the spiritual well-being of those around her.



Her devotion to both art and faith was not only evident in her professional and church life, but also in her role as a matriarch of the Hyser family. She passed the love of art and faith on to her three sons and her seven adoring grandchildren, leaving a legacy of creativity, faith, and love.



Beth was a woman of grace, compassion, and boundless love. Her vibrant spirit and warm heart touched the lives of all who were fortunate enough to know her. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Shirley Williams; and her sister, Terry Dunham. She is survived by her devoted husband, Richard Hyser; three adoring sons, Michael, Stephen, and Thomas Hyser; and her three doting brothers, Jeff, Tim, and Dan Williams. This group of men meant the world to her, and they each hold countless cherished memories of her in their hearts. Beth's legacy also lives on through her seven treasured grandchildren, who were a constant source of joy and pride.



The family is hosting a visitation on January 4, from 6-8 PM, at the Roswell Funeral Home located at 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, Georgia 30076. A Mass honoring Beth's life will take place on January 5, at 11 AM, at Saint Brigid Catholic Church located at 3400 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, Georgia 30022. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



Let us come together to remember, honor, and celebrate the life of Beth Joann Hyser. May her memory be a source of comfort and inspiration during this difficult time. She will be deeply missed but leaves behind a great gift of love that will continue to blossom in the hearts of those who knew her.



"Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal." - 2 Corinthians 4:16-18



