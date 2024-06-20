HUMPHRIES, Contonius



Mr. Contonius Londray Humphries of Union City, GA, passed June 12, 2024. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Murray Brothers Chapel. Interment Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble in the Chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. He is survived by two daughters, LaKisha Humphries and Anaia Humphries; sister, Tammy Johnson; brother, Joshua (Malika) Humphries. Public Viewing will be held Thursday from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com