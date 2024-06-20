Obituaries

Humphries, Contonius

2 hours ago

HUMPHRIES, Contonius

Mr. Contonius Londray Humphries of Union City, GA, passed June 12, 2024. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Murray Brothers Chapel. Interment Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble in the Chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. He is survived by two daughters, LaKisha Humphries and Anaia Humphries; sister, Tammy Johnson; brother, Joshua (Malika) Humphries. Public Viewing will be held Thursday from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.murraybrothersfh.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy Building & Land Technology/Kevin Griggs

Fortune 500 company moves HQ to metro Atlanta’s iconic Queen building

Credit: Ben Hendren

UPDATE
Ex-special prosecutor Nathan Wade quizzed about intimacy with DA in comedy sketch

Credit: Bob Townsend

Iron Hill Brewery must pay $115K to Black chef fired from Buckhead location

Credit: Courtesy photo

A new threat emerges in Lake Lanier: Invasive ‘mystery snails’

Credit: Courtesy photo

A new threat emerges in Lake Lanier: Invasive ‘mystery snails’

Credit: John Spink

Hot town, summer in the city: What to expect between now and Labor Day
The Latest

Credit: File

Ulysses, Young
2h ago
Satterwhite, Beverly
2h ago
Bulger, Charles
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

HOLIDAY PODCAST
Is Georgia living up to the Juneteenth promise of freedom?
WILLIE MAYS
06/20 Mike Luckovich: Heavenly spectacles
Good boy! Flash the rescue beagle lands security job at Atlanta airport